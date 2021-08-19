On Monday, Mr. Ortega revoked the licenses of two U.S. democracy-promotion organizations, the International Republican Institute and the National Democratic Institute, along with permits for Oxfam and organizations from Denmark, Spain and Sweden. La Prensa courageously continues to put out a Web edition, though for how much longer is highly uncertain. A kind of authoritarian zeal has gripped the minds of Mr. Ortega and his vice president, Rosario Murillo, 70. The latter is both his wife and de facto co-president — and widely believed to be pursuing dynastic power for her and her family after Mr. Ortega, 75, ultimately passes away. The key to that is to rig the Nov. 7 election. With the crippling of La Prensa, the Ortegas are close to completing the annihilation of all opposition they ignited in April 2018, when they met a wave of protests with repressive violence that ultimately cost at least 325 lives.