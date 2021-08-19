But the fact that thousands of Afghan professionals are desperately fleeing Kabul this week illustrates the hollowness of the Biden administration’s spin. The journalists, judges, aid workers, academics and other civil society leaders who believed they would be supported in their struggle for a better life no longer trust the United States. If they manage to escape before being killed, they are not coming back. The cause of building institutions to support freedom and dignity in Afghanistan has been set back by a generation, at least.