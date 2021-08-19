Administration officials repeatedly say they will assess the Taliban by its deeds, not its words. That becomes difficult once the last troops are on a plane out of the country. Certainly, cellphones (so long as they continue to work) can record events. Brave reporters — both Afghan and foreign — will risk their lives to tell us what happens on a given day. So long as they are not in immediate peril, nongovernmental organizations will remain in Afghanistan and report on what they see. But let’s not kid ourselves. Communication will be reduced, accurate information will be hard to come by and perspective will be nearly impossible to obtain when we do not have our own people in the country.