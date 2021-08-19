Above all, I am highly aware of the fact that my recent surgery, though it was outpatient, could have made me significantly more susceptible to a serious outcome from covid had I not been protected by the vaccine. And that very protection is why I want to talk about the term “breakthrough.” It implies shock and inspires fear. It sounds as though the virus has won against the vaccine. In reality, the vaccine did its job exactly as expected: It suppressed my symptoms and kept me safe from a serious outcome. It allowed me to receive that positive test result with significantly more calm and optimism than I would have felt a year ago.