I called my doctor and received a positive result from a PCR test, confirming what I suspected. Though fully vaccinated for months, I had just contracted covid-19. As the latest public figure to become a “breakthrough” coronavirus case, I have one message from this experience: Everyone should get vaccinated as soon as possible.
My symptoms were mild: low fever and loss of taste and smell, lasting only a few days. A week after my diagnosis, I was back to work in isolation, holding virtual news conferences, meetings and town halls.
Above all, I am highly aware of the fact that my recent surgery, though it was outpatient, could have made me significantly more susceptible to a serious outcome from covid had I not been protected by the vaccine. And that very protection is why I want to talk about the term “breakthrough.” It implies shock and inspires fear. It sounds as though the virus has won against the vaccine. In reality, the vaccine did its job exactly as expected: It suppressed my symptoms and kept me safe from a serious outcome. It allowed me to receive that positive test result with significantly more calm and optimism than I would have felt a year ago.
And as I underwent the isolation recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fever improving daily, sense of smell returning, I watched the situation in the state I represent get progressively worse.
In Kansas, and in many other states, covid is quickly pushing hospitals back to their limits. The delta variant is spreading quickly, particularly among unvaccinated communities, and we are seeing things we didn’t see before, such as kids and young people in hospital beds, fighting for their lives.
Kansas hospitals are having to refuse transfers, nursing home residents and workers are afraid to return to facilities, and medical organizations across the state anticipate staffing shortages. As I read these stories during my quarantine, my mind flipped between emotions: gratitude for the vaccine’s protection, heartbreak for the families and health-care workers under such strain, and determination to use this experience to educate others.
Adding my voice to theirs, and to the 199 million other Americans who have gotten their shot, I want to say this: I watched videos of people on their deathbeds pleading for others to get the vaccine while I was isolating at home with mild symptoms. Their deaths were preventable. I understand that some people are hesitant. I urge them to do their research, to talk to their doctor, to listen to stories like mine.
Likewise, I urge people who are vaccinated to read up on the facts, so that we can be resources to those who are considering the shot. Know where vaccinations are available near you, or go to vaccines.gov to look it up. Know the science, that the vaccines were reviewed for emergency use authorization with the same scientific rigor as for full Food and Drug Administration approval, and that they are safe for pregnant people and kids over age 12.
The other emotion that ran through my mind during my recovery was a sense of urgency. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we know the way to get there is by reaching a critical mass of vaccinations. But time is of the essence — I hope you will join me in sharing the facts and meeting people where they are, so we can all break through this pandemic together.