Conservative media has devolved into one big grift. Dividing the country and cheerleading acts of violence are no longer enough; it’s also important to these people to wring all the money from their audiences that they can, even if it means cashing in on the suffering of others. Don’t you ever wish we could just start over? Set the country on a path to healing, wipe it all away? Well, Mr. Clean’s Magic Eraser Original is worth a shot. Use promo code SEAN to get the discount you deserve.