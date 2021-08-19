The Taliban has particularly striven to improve its image on women’s rights. It has met with Afghan female negotiators and politicians, and, in the territories under their control since 2015, has permitted a few girls’ schools to operate. Evidence of the systematic stonings and public beatings of their previous regime has not emerged in those territories. Yet, more girls’ schools appear to be closed than open, and women outdoors must be covered and escorted. And at his news conference Tuesday, Mujahid stated that women will have to remain within the bounds of Islamic law, and that means the Taliban’s interpretation of it. In my own conversations, the Taliban has been consistently emphatic that its rules protect women and that it is the freedoms of the West that expose them to danger. This deep feeling will die hard.