The child tax credit is set to expire in December — and polling shows a majority of Americans oppose extending it (though, no surprise, parents of children under 18 beg to differ). Critics concerned about long-term cost are missing the forest for the trees. Spending now on healthier families will foster potential in kids, who could grow up to earn more, as well as potentially lower demand (and cost) in the heath-care system. It’s also the right thing to do. An extension of the credit in the reconciliation bill should remain intact.