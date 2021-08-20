But some will not be silenced. Journalist Yoani Sánchez, a pioneering blogger and outspoken critic of the regime, wrote on Twitter, “No repressive regulations are going to make me shut up on social media.” Meanwhile, Cuban doctors and other health-care workers are in revolt — and online. They were infuriated by a comment from the prime minister, Manuel Marrero, who accused health workers in Cienfuegos of “neglect” in the battle against the pandemic, which has taken a devastating toll in recent weeks, with hospitals overwhelmed and medicine and oxygen in short supply. In two separate online videos, doctors and other health workers struck back. “Our patients need help,” warned a resident, Julio C. Hernández. Will the voice of these doctors, pride of the revolution, now be squelched?