On Aug. 17, the Cuban government published the text of Decree-Law 35, which declares from the outset that the telecommunications and digital pathways of Cuba must serve “as an instrument for the defense of the revolution” that Fidel Castro launched six decades ago. Also published were government resolutions that include an annex defining 17 categories of threats and levels of danger. The first one, listed as a “high” danger, is “dissemination of false news, offensive messages” and anything that would harm Cuba’s “prestige.” This category also forbids content that threatens “the constitutional, social and economic precepts of the State, incite mobilizations or other acts that alter public order.”
The broad categories leave room for arbitrary prosecution of anyone who voices criticism online, and the July 11 video is clearly the kind of content the new law intends to criminalize. The penalties aren’t described, nor is it clear yet how the law will be implemented, but it was surely no accident that the new law comes at a time when the United States is considering ways to broaden Internet access to people on the island.
The government also has tools that it has often used — including in recent days — to disrupt Facebook videos and other social media in real time.
But some will not be silenced. Journalist Yoani Sánchez, a pioneering blogger and outspoken critic of the regime, wrote on Twitter, “No repressive regulations are going to make me shut up on social media.” Meanwhile, Cuban doctors and other health-care workers are in revolt — and online. They were infuriated by a comment from the prime minister, Manuel Marrero, who accused health workers in Cienfuegos of “neglect” in the battle against the pandemic, which has taken a devastating toll in recent weeks, with hospitals overwhelmed and medicine and oxygen in short supply. In two separate online videos, doctors and other health workers struck back. “Our patients need help,” warned a resident, Julio C. Hernández. Will the voice of these doctors, pride of the revolution, now be squelched?
Since the protests, hundreds of people have been detained and investigated for participating. Among them is José Daniel Ferrer, leader of the Patriotic Union of Cuba, one of the most widely known opposition figures. A court last week decided that Ferrer must serve a four-year sentence for a previous conviction on a charge — which he denied — of assault. He had been serving under house arrest.
A single day of free speech on the streets, July 11, seems to have thrown the regime into a frenzy of repression, confronting dissent everywhere, online and in the streets. In so doing, the successors to Castro, who died in 2016, should ask themselves: Why are people so desperate? Why are they so determined to continue speaking up?