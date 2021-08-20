Now, D.C.’s government has gone and done it again. D.C. Public Schools (DCPS), led by Bowser, has extended a lease on the public Old Hardy building located on Foxhall Road NW to the private 385-student Lab School until 2038.
D.C. Council Member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) said in an email to constituents, “Earlier this spring, I expressed to the Deputy Mayor (for Education Paul Kihn) my deep frustration regarding his efforts to explicitly circumvent council review of this lease and that the lease’s language prioritizes Lab’s use of the space over that of residents. The Executive engaged in a similar ploy in 2019 to give a private school prioritized use of the Jelleff Recreation Center fields, leaving Hardy Middle School students to travel across town instead of across the street for sports practices. I also have significant concerns about the legality of the Lab School lease extension, including the Executive’s actions to circumvent Council review. With that in mind, earlier this spring I asked the Attorney General to review the lease’s compliance with District law. Although the AG concluded that the lease was valid, it only passed scrutiny because the Deputy Mayor explicitly drafted the language to exploit gaps in the existing law to avoid council review. Thus, I intend to work with my colleagues to identify and close the loopholes that allowed this lease extension to move forward, but of course that would only apply to future leases.”
Ten months ago (before the extension of the Lab School lease), the Education Councils representing all eight D.C. wards signed a letter to the Committee on Facilities and Procurement, of which Cheh was a member, formally asking that the legal loopholes that allowed the Jelleff deal to occur be closed before another public property was lost to a private school via a poorly negotiated, cut-rate lease. The language was very specific in requesting that the council “introduce and pass legislation before the end of this Council session requiring that long-term deals on public assets — irrespective of the amount — have Council review and approval.”
This request was met with silence.
Enrollment at public schools is exploding; our schools are running out of room. Leasing buildings and properly scaled playing fields to private schools seems at best poor planning and at worst a slap in the face to D.C. families who send their kids to public schools and support our public education system. Prioritizing the desires of a few elite private schools over the very real needs of DC public school students and DC taxpayers should not continue. The D.C. Council should introduce and pass legislation this fall closing this loophole and protecting D.C.’s playing fields and buildings.