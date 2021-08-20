Metro’s health is key to the Washington area’s own long-term economic recovery. With that in mind, there are steps the transit agency and its stakeholder jurisdictions should consider. One is a variation on a measure D.C. lawmakers were considering right before the pandemic hit: a program that would extend a $100 monthly credit to District residents who have SmarTrip cards and don’t already ride free (as, for instance, most students do) or receive a commuter subsidy (as federal workers do). The proposal in the D.C. Council went too far — it would have subsidized riders who hardly needed a handout, including the city’s nearly 30,000 millionaire households. But a more targeted, smarter approach could support both Metro and needy Washingtonians. A model adopted by New York City made half-price Metro cards available to residents with incomes below the poverty line.