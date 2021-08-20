Some 40 years ago — the last time the dam was certified for operation (and certainly not in 1928, when construction of the dam was completed) — few people understood the gravity of what was to occur, the filling up of the reservoir behind the dam with sediment and nutrients largely from material washed off upriver farms in the decades hence. Few, except the inhabitants of the islands in the lower reaches of the bay, have grieved over the slow disappearance of lands in the lower bay from being starved of the heavy, island-building sediment trapped behind the dam. Few scientists knew that the most important best management practice for protecting water quality — a structure keeping thousands of tons of algae-causing phosphorus and reactive nitrogen from entering bay waters — would become its greatest threat.