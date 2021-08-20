When local and national efforts to protect water and air resources have come up tragically short — from timidity or lack of imagination — Hogan can lead in blazing a different path forward with the authority already available to address the seemingly intractable problems that defy the usual policy interventions and the shortsightedness of lesser politicians.
The opportunity is now. An opportunity to save the bay seldom recurs. The certification of Conowingo Dam on the Susquehanna River, the gateway to the Chesapeake Bay, is still in question. The last time the opportunity presented itself was before it was known that structures negatively impact our environment and that altering the natural flow of major rivers leads to a slow degradation of the resource we treasure and want to protect.
Some 40 years ago — the last time the dam was certified for operation (and certainly not in 1928, when construction of the dam was completed) — few people understood the gravity of what was to occur, the filling up of the reservoir behind the dam with sediment and nutrients largely from material washed off upriver farms in the decades hence. Few, except the inhabitants of the islands in the lower reaches of the bay, have grieved over the slow disappearance of lands in the lower bay from being starved of the heavy, island-building sediment trapped behind the dam. Few scientists knew that the most important best management practice for protecting water quality — a structure keeping thousands of tons of algae-causing phosphorus and reactive nitrogen from entering bay waters — would become its greatest threat.
Anticipated were the impacts of the structure on fish migration and threatened and endangered fish populations in the river and bay system, and steps have been taken to ameliorate these impacts. But the other threats from business-as-usual operation of the dam can no longer be ignored. Continued purposeful neglect of the problem of the sediment-filled reservoir behind the dam will mean disaster for the health of the Chesapeake Bay, for the recreation that fulfills the life of the residents of our area, for the commercial activity that sustains bay communities, and for the wildlife that all of us value and wish to protect.
The dam and its reservoir have to be managed differently to make up for the loss of the prior benefits now gone. Exelon Generation, the operators of the dam and its electrical facility, must account for the losses from the dam. This is not just fair in any negotiating sense, but it also is required under federal law. Failure of the state to demand this is a neglect of duty.
In its 2018 water quality certification, the state required Exelon to reduce nitrogen pollution associated with the dam and to develop a better plan to improve downstream habitat for fish and other marine life, among other things, or pay about $172 million a year to the state. Exelon balked and, in a closed-door negotiation with the state, got a much better deal. It would invest more than $200 million in environmental protection and mitigation measures over the 50-year term of its new license.
We should now require Exelon to make up for the loss of benefits since its last certification and make it manage the downriver transport of the accumulated reservoir sediment. When subaquatic grasses are least threatened, we can allow for intentional discharge that removes sediment. Costs can be allayed by capturing and selling recovered nutrients. Recycling of nutrients serves to protect wetlands, which elsewhere are being drained and destroyed for their phosphate-gypsum reserves.
Hogan is responsible for protecting public resources. We need a cost-effective solution that addresses the need for energy production — the dam provides power to an average of 165,000 homes — while protecting water quality, public safety and downstream ecological integrity.
The agreement with Exelon allows for a reconsideration of Exelon’s performance requirements given new information. The new information is that reservoir is now full and downstream entities are now at great risk with every significant storm event.
Maryland can show the way toward resolving an enormous legacy problem that states and communities across the nation will soon be facing. Dams constructed 50 or more years ago are reaching the end of their useful lives. Hogan can be the hero who saves the bay. Thoughtful and creative policy can solve legacy problems and provide for a better future.