Even this understates the true state of deterioration. Those who created the survey selected villages to visit (Afghans were interviewed in person because so few owned telephones). Each year, the methodologists had to replace some of the initially selected villages because they were inaccessible for one reason or another. The share of villages that pollsters were unable to visit rose from 6.8 percent in 2006 to 32.7 percent in 2019. The biggest reason villages were removed from the survey was “Taliban presence in the village, military operations, or other security issues.” Nearly 70 percent of the villages removed from the 2019 survey were excluded for this reason, up from about 33 percent in 2008.