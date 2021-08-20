There are more than 15,000 local police and sheriff departments, each with its own policies, practices and training, and that has made it difficult to bring about the wholesale change that is needed. It is inexplicable that it is still the exception for mental health teams, rather than armed officers, to be deployed to deal with people in crisis. Or that only 20 percent of the officers involved in fatal shootings were equipped with body cameras. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act could help bring about some needed reforms, but it is stalled in the Senate and its future is uncertain. The Post’s latest findings should be a spur to Congress to act.