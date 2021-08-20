In the past year — despite a pandemic, protests over police shootings and a push for change — 943 people have been shot and killed by police. As The Post’s Mark Berman, Julie Tate and Jennifer Jenkins reported, that brings to more than 6,400 the total number of victims of police shootings since this newspaper launched its database a year after the 2014 shooting of a Black teenager in Ferguson, Mo. A Post investigation then found that the FBI undercounted fatal police shootings by more than half because the reporting by police departments is voluntary and many departments fail to do so.
The Post’s data relies primarily on news accounts, social media postings and police reports, which together paint a disturbing picture. Of officers too often quick to use deadly force instead of de-escalating situations. Of a lack of transparency by departments that have failed to equip law enforcement with body cams and that use laws intended to protect victims to shield from scrutiny officers involved in fatal shootings. That the FBI has failed to follow The Post’s lead in trying to compile more complete data underscores not only the lack of progress in addressing this critical issue but also a lack of interest.
“There’s enormous inertia to the police practices that lead to shooting,” said Richard Berk, a professor of criminology and statistics at the University of Pennsylvania. The results are tragedies such as what happened last year to Hannah Fizer, a 25-year-old Missouri woman pulled over for speeding and running a red light. A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed her, claiming she ignored his commands and threatened to shoot him. No gun was found, but the shooting was ruled justifiable because evidence supported his claim he feared for his safety. Still, as the prosecutor who investigated the case emphasized to Post reporters, that doesn’t mean the shooting was unavoidable. “He could’ve retreated. She wasn’t able to go any place. … He could’ve let things simmer a little bit down,” said Stephen P. Sokoloff.
There are more than 15,000 local police and sheriff departments, each with its own policies, practices and training, and that has made it difficult to bring about the wholesale change that is needed. It is inexplicable that it is still the exception for mental health teams, rather than armed officers, to be deployed to deal with people in crisis. Or that only 20 percent of the officers involved in fatal shootings were equipped with body cameras. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act could help bring about some needed reforms, but it is stalled in the Senate and its future is uncertain. The Post’s latest findings should be a spur to Congress to act.