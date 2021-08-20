When the time came, Brown and I walked through the backstage maze to the stage steps. On that walk, he was very complimentary of the images I had captured over the prior year. Brown stopped on the last step, looked back at me and said, “Hey, Kodak” — he often forgot my name — “Do you know why you’re here with me tonight and all the other nights?” I admitted that I didn’t know. “Well,” he said, raising his voice over Kenny “Kwickfoot” Gross’s snaring cymbals and thumping bass drum, the crowd now on their feet screaming "Wind me up, Chuck" repeatedly, “you are here because it’s important to my family, it’s important to me and it’s important to my legacy.”