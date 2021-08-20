In my photography, I don’t like to get “in the face” of the subject or interact with them a lot. This allows the subject to forget about the photographer in the room, which allows me to capture them at ease. I sat next to Brown, and we spoke most of the way. When the bus pulled into Hampton Coliseum, Brown told me he would like for me to walk with him to the stage that night.
When the time came, Brown and I walked through the backstage maze to the stage steps. On that walk, he was very complimentary of the images I had captured over the prior year. Brown stopped on the last step, looked back at me and said, “Hey, Kodak” — he often forgot my name — “Do you know why you’re here with me tonight and all the other nights?” I admitted that I didn’t know. “Well,” he said, raising his voice over Kenny “Kwickfoot” Gross’s snaring cymbals and thumping bass drum, the crowd now on their feet screaming "Wind me up, Chuck" repeatedly, “you are here because it’s important to my family, it’s important to me and it’s important to my legacy.”
My knees wilted, and I lost my breath — and Brown walked onto the stage. I was able to get myself together and step onto the stage and begin working — now with an extreme sense of a purpose.
August marks not only Brown’s birthday but also Chuck Brown Day in D.C. It is a day that we celebrate Brown, who died in 2012, and go-go music, now the official music of D.C. And on Chuck Brown Day this year, Aug. 21, the D.C. Public Library will announce the acquisition of my entire photo collection. Nearly 2,000 images that I captured of Brown and his band and the D.C. go-go scene over five years will be housed as a special collection in the newly renovated Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library downtown. It is the largest acquisition for the D.C. Library’s Go-Go Archive.
Now these photos have found a home in the D.C. Public Library’s Special Collections, where they will be preserved for future generations. These photos, my work at the Chuck Brown Memorial Park, my photo lectures and a book I am writing on go-go are my part in preserving the legacy of go-go, which is a huge part in what it means to be “from D.C.”
The acquisition of my photos is one more step in the government officially recognizing the importance of go-go. Go-go musicians and their fans have been marginalized and often considered a problem in D.C. for decades. Consider that just two years ago, Ron Moten and Natalie Hopkinson founded Don’t Mute DC after a battle over music and public space in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood, which had been experiencing rapid gentrification when new residents of a luxury high-rise complained of go-go music being played, as it had been for years, outside of a cellphone store that was also known for selling CDs of live go-go performances.
Go-go — a subgenre of funk defined by its signature percussive beat with drums, congos and cowbells, the call and response from gospel and intimate relationship between band and fans — is really folk music. Go-go music was started by kids in Southeast who fashioned instruments out of junk and played on the streets for tips. After hearing these kids, Brown brought that beat to the stage, along with the Latin flavor of the congas, horn sections, driving bass lines and vocalists over a continuous beat. He not only created a sound for himself but also the sound of the city.
Culturally, it’s D.C.'s own creation that’s now in its fifth generation. With thousands of people a night at go-go shows around the area, at least in pre-pandemic times, it’s a culture that is worth preserving and historically documenting. Hopefully this photo collection is just the beginning.