Presented with four pages in the Aug. 8 Arts & Style section about New York City’s new park called Little Island, I read every word in anticipation of finding context and relevance for a metropolitan D.C. readership [“Little Island. Big ambitions.”]. How does Little Island compare with D.C.’s Yards Park or Georgetown Waterfront Park or the Wharf? Or Alexandria’s Waterfront Park? Or even Maryland’s National Harbor? What might D.C.-area residents and government officials learn from the attributes of Little Island? The twin Critic’s Notebooks offered no such perspective, and I would have learned something if they had. After all, no park is an island.