Before addressing the bigger picture — public safety, police reform and politics — it is important that the public understand what happened.
Officers from the 7th District with specific orders to target illegal guns were patrolling a neighborhood near Good Hope Road SE. The officers spotted an alleged illicit transaction involving cash and a plastic bag, which constituted well-established reasonable cause to question a suspect. When the officers approached the suspect, they saw a handgun in his waistband. The suspect’s hands were within reach of the gun during the effort to detain him. Police, bystanders and the suspect were all at risk of being shot.
Police on the scene needed to make split-second decisions and secure the weapon. One officer used a defensive tactic called a “straight strike” to get the suspect to submit. Because the subject was believed to be trying to access a firearm, he was engaged in “assaultive behavior.” When a subject is assaultive, defensive tactics are authorized per Metropolitan Police Department General Order. Therefore, the officer was authorized to take “actions to forcibly render the subject into submission.” The order notes that “the purpose of defensive tactics is primarily the safety of the member and others.”
Techniques like the one seen in the video are permissible. As with all use of force, the straight strike can be difficult to watch. It is, however, authorized by department policy to maintain safety.
Previously, officers might have attempted to control the suspect with a headlock or taken him to the ground, but those techniques were banned by the D.C. Council and Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) last year.
The suspect yielded, and officers recovered a loaded semiautomatic “ghost” gun (which can’t be traced). The suspect required no medical treatment and was put into custody. The purpose of the patrol was fulfilled.
Unfortunately, the situation was unnecessarily aggravated by onlookers who were throwing trash cans, chairs and other objects at the police officers and verbally taunting and threatening them.
An armed suspect with an unsecured gun jeopardizes every person nearby. In this instance, that was more than a dozen people. What would you have done differently?
The officers in the video were doing everything within their legal authority to protect themselves and bystanders from an armed, potentially violent offender.
Ultimately, an illegal gun was taken off the streets and no one was shot, nor was anyone injured beyond some bruising to the face.
In the current environment where nearly every encounter with police is analyzed under a microscope, second-guessing on social media happens quickly. Subsequently, elected officials and other government officials race to be at the front of the politically correct pack, even when the facts aren’t yet known. In this environment, there is no time for explanations or thorough investigations. Anything less than calling for someone’s head is not tolerated by critics and will be derided as covering up for the police.
So here we are. The three officers who took an illegal gun off the street are being criminally investigated. Meanwhile, all charges against the suspect were dropped. Not because he was proved innocent but because of politics.
Gangs and criminals are savvy. If they know that by resisting arrest they may be subject to “use of force” and that charges may be dropped, trust me, criminals will resist arrest, particularly when they know someone is filming.
And what about policing? How are police supposed to confiscate dangerous weapons from suspects who resist arrest? We always first try voluntary compliance. When that doesn’t work, we make an arrest. When the suspect resists, should we let him flee, perhaps with a weapon?
Police reform is on everyone’s mind. So, too, is public safety. D.C.'s police department is one of the finest in the nation. Can we improve? Yes. Every profession should be regularly in pursuit of improvement and excellence. As well, public safety needs improving. Urgently.
To achieve this, our leaders — government and elected officials — must resist the urge to kowtow to critics online and in the media. Leaders must steer us through these challenging times to a place where police reform does not compromise public safety but instead helps communities that are enduring gun crimes and homicide rates not seen in more than a decade. Nothing will improve until we begin to work together to achieve necessary reforms while ensuring we address crime and keep neighborhoods safe.
Good cops are getting discouraged. We’re tough and dedicated to our work, but the current political environment is making it difficult to retain good officers and recruit the next generation of police. Some officials even want to take from police the basic workplace protections that all government employees have. Our union strongly objects.
A dangerous weapon was taken off the streets, the suspect was bruised, and his rights were not violated. This is nearly an ideal resolution to what could have been a tragedy. And yet here we are, questioning the results and investigating police officers for crimes.
We must do better.