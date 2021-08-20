From the outset, I got why 41-year-old Eduard Florea of Queens was arrested and charged with posting violent threats against a member of Congress. I also understood why he was charged with making threatening statements on and around Jan. 6 regarding acts of violence and the use of firearms. He was nailed by the evidence. Florea had posted comments on the social media platform Parler under the name “LoneWolfWar” calling for the death of a prospective U.S. senator, and he encouraged others to storm and occupy the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.