Florea pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn this week to threatening to kill a newly elected member of Congress, and he also pleaded guilty to a weapons offense.
What was not immediately clear is why Florea, having a universe of hundreds of elected House and Senate members from which to choose, would threaten to kill, specifically, the Rev. Raphael G. Warnock, who wasn’t even in office at the time of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Warnock had just won a runoff Senate election in Georgia and would not be sworn in until Jan. 20.
But there was no doubt he was Florea’s target. “Warnock is going to have a hard time casting votes for communist policies when he’s swinging with the … fish,” Florea posted online on Jan. 5, while voting in Georgia was still going on. It seemed pretty clear that Florea mistyped the gangster cliché “swimming (or sleeping) with the fishes,” which suggests a murdered body disposed of in a river. While I’m at it, it’s worth noting that Florea also used a profanity before “fish.”
He had a bead on Warnock in the early hours of Jan. 6. In an affidavit and complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Florea, FBI special agent Megan E. Casler said that, in commenting on another Parler user’s post, Florea posted, “Dead men can’t pass s--- laws.”
Florea, a software engineer and married father of two children, was also, according to the prosecutors, a wannabe member of the far-right Proud Boys organization. Yes, the same violence-prone group of thugs that then-President Donald Trump told to “stand back and stand by” until the time was ripe to swing into action in his behalf.
Florea had applied to join the Proud Boys, prosecutors said, but had not attended the requisite number of meetings by Jan. 6. His effort to land in their good graces, however, was on display when he visited our nation’s capital shortly after the 2020 presidential elections.
Federal prosecutors said Florea traveled to Washington in December and was with the [Proud Boys] group when it vandalized a church.
“Vandalized a church” doesn’t do justice to the event.
Decked out in their ridiculous yellow-and-black, pseudo-military garb, the Proud Boys marauded D.C. streets that evening. They and their wannabes, roughly 700 in all, roved downtown D.C. looking for fights.
Some of them made their way to at least two historic Black churches: Asbury United Methodist at 11th and K Streets NW and Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal at 15th and M Streets NW — both well out of the line of sight of downtown protests.
“Whose streets? Our Streets,” they chanted. At Metropolitan AME, they climbed over a fence surrounding the church and tore down and destroyed a Black Lives Matter banner.
Which brings us back to: Why Warnock?
Let’s start with Warnock being the first Black Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from a state of the old Confederacy. As well as a visible symbol of a gospel embraced by Blacks for nearly two centuries.
A senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. served as co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968, Warnock knows full well what the Black Church means to people who have suffered centuries of oppression.
Some moments stand out: The 2015 attack on the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C., by a young White man who murdered nine people including a South Carolina state senator; the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Church in Birmingham, Ala., when Ku Klux Klan terrorists killed four girls; the burning of a Black church in Massachusetts by a White man on the day after Barack Obama was elected president in 2008. And, of course, Asbury United Methodist Church and Metropolitan AME.
Targeting Black places of worship has been a staple of hate-crime terrorists.
Florea’s wife, Joni Florea, told New York news station PIX11 that trouble in their home escalated during the Black Lives Matter marches that followed George Floyd’s murder by a White Minnesota police officer.
Joni Florea said she cried about what happened to Floyd. That enraged her husband, who, she said, “threw me across the room in the basement.” “Just admit you’re a racist,” Florea claims she said to him.
I knew what the mob of Proud Boys were up to last December, and what brought Eduard Florea to town.
Now you know why Raphael Warnock.
What’s missing?
Calling out the vandalizing of Black houses of worship and threatening the life of a Black pastor and senator-elect for what those horrible acts, in the truest sense of the words, really are: crimes in a climate of hate.
A climate in which, today, in America, we all live.