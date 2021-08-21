I don’t know how to heal my country. But I do know this: Haitians are not seeking pity or even compassion via condolences and platitudes. The world keeps asking: “What can we do?” This is often the wrong question, posed by the wrong people. Haitians need but do not want the aid of foreign governments and nongovernmental organizations. We have been handicapped and victimized by this as much as, or maybe more than, our own leaders. My friends and neighbors call, email and text requests for honest charities working on the ground. I offer some reputable (I think) referrals and move on. History has taught us that the charitable contributions rarely reach the people.