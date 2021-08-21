There is more to worry about than the current crisis. After covid hit, patients stayed away from hospitals and clinics for fear of catching the coronavirus. Many people put off routine screenings. Delaying care, whether screening or procedures, leads to patients’ conditions growing worse. Already in my practice, I am seeing more advanced cancers than I have ever seen before. A study of seniors published last November found a decrease in screenings for breast, colon, prostate and lung cancers last year from 2019 levels. There were also fewer biopsies, surgeries and office visits.