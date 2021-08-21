As chaos continues to reign in and around Kabul’s airport, President Biden sought to reassure the world on two points. First, that, though the mass evacuation from Afghanistan that his decision to pull out U.S. troops catalyzed is difficult, the military has matters well in hand, with flights already having taken out 13,000 U.S. citizens and other civilians since Aug. 14 and resuming Friday after an hours-long pause. Second, he said that the airlift, which he called “one of the largest and most difficult in history,” would encompass not only U.S. citizens and those of Western nations, not only Afghans who directly assisted the U.S. military and other agencies, but also “vulnerable Afghans such as women leaders and journalists."