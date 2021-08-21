In those optimistic weeks of spring, we had not yet seen the delta variant, more contagious and with higher viral loads. The delta threat has led many government and business offices to remain closed longer than expected; Apple just announced its corporate offices will remain shuttered until next year, and that’s for adults who are presumably vaccinated in large numbers. While far fewer children are infected than adults, the number of cases among children is rising. Many students over 12 years old are not fully vaccinated, and younger children are not vaccinated at all.
This means back-to-school day is uncharted territory. Millions of students will soon be congregating in enclosed spaces at a time when the virus is raging in regional hotspots, especially in the South. In recent days, there have been signs of the disruption that may occur. In Montgomery County, where schools open on Aug. 30, a total of 16 students and staff at Quince Orchard High School have tested positive in an outbreak centered on the football team. A week after school started in Fauquier County, 244 students were quarantined and 28 tested positive, along with five staff. In Mississippi, Smith County public schools are closing for two weeks because of rising cases and the death of an eighth-grade student from the disease; several other Mississippi districts have temporarily closed and more than 20,000 students across the state are in quarantine.
Hopefully, these are isolated crises, but everyone — students, parents, educators and staff — must be prepared for a school opening that is going to be far more difficult this year than believed a few months ago. As a result, it is essential to fully vaccinate all school staff and eligible children; nationwide, as of Aug. 18, only 43 percent of 16- to 17-year-olds and 33 percent of 12- to 15-year-olds were fully vaccinated. Let there be no confusion about masks, either. They prevent the spread of the virus and wearing them must be universal in schools.
Much has been learned about the coronavirus, and now those lessons must be smartly applied. We know that good ventilation is critical. Schools must build layer upon layer of defenses: rigorous hand-washing and good hygiene practices; urging teachers and students to stay home when sick; testing to screen for infections; contact tracing, with quarantine and isolation as needed; and planning ahead with procedures, including sufficient distancing, to be followed in cafeterias, restrooms and hallways.
Communicating rapidly and clearly is also vital. If outbreaks occur, and they probably will, schools must be ready to pivot to remote learning temporarily. But the larger goal must be to revive in-person teaching and learning, while keeping dangers to everyone’s health at a minimum.