Ms. Peters’s office did not return a request for comment, but the county clerk’s presence at the election conspiracy-fest that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell held in South Dakota last week does not help her credibility. There she accused Ms. Griswold of attempting to “control the way you vote” and implied that the secretary of state and the election machine maker Dominion Voting Systems conducted unspecified wrongdoing in a “raid” of the clerk’s office. Ms. Griswold counters that investigators from her own office were “accompanied at all times by officials from Mesa County” as they inspected the county’s equipment, which the secretary of state has decertified for future use. Along with the secretary of state’s office, the Mesa County district attorney and the FBI are also probing the matter.