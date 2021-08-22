In the past few days, I’ve also spoken directly with the British prime minister, Mr. Johnson; Chancellor Merkel of Germany; and President Macron of France.

We all agreed that we should convene, and we will convene the G7 meeting next week — a group of the world’s leading democracies — so that together we can coordinate our mutual approach, our united approach on Afghanistan and moving forward.

We are united with our closest partners to execute the mission at hand.