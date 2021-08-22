Until Friday, Biden appeared defensive. Chaotic images inundated the news, and reporters were in a feeding frenzy attempting to outdo one another in criticizing the president. If his remarks earlier in the week did not steady the ship, he hit his mark on Friday on at least three points.
First, Biden eliminated any ambiguity that U.S. troops would stay long enough in Afghanistan to rescue Americans and, as he put it, “those Afghans who have worked alongside us, served alongside of us, gone into combat with us, and provided invaluable assistance to us, such as translators and interpreters.” He left himself no wiggle room: “The United States stands by its commitment that we’ve made to these people, and it includes other vulnerable Afghans, such as women leaders and journalists,” Biden declared. In response to a reporter’s question, he reiterated his commitment to special immigrant visa recipients:
There’s no one more important than bringing American citizens out. I acknowledge that. But they’re equally important, almost — is all those who — those “SIVs,” we call them, who, in fact, helped us. They were translators. They went into battle with us. They were part of the operation. As well as — we’re also trying to get out as many NGOs — nongovernmental organizations — women’s organizations, et cetera.
In rebutting unwarranted criticism that the United States was abandoning Afghans we promised to help, Biden pointed to the 13,000 people who had been evacuated from Afghanistan since Aug. 14. By Saturday, the number was up to roughly 17,000 (22,000 since late July). Now for the hard part: Figuring out the total population that still wants evacuation, and overcoming the obvious logistical problems in transporting them to the airport with the Taliban controlling Kabul.
Second, Biden, in response to accusations of incompetence, was able to explain his reading of intelligence reports. Without blaming others for the suddenness of the Taliban victory, he declared, “I made the decision. The buck stops with me. I took the consensus opinion. The consensus opinion was that, in fact, it would not occur, if it occurred, until later in the year. So, it was my decision.” He also gently informed the media that if we had left 15 or five years ago, “there’s no way in which you’d be able to leave Afghanistan without there being some of what you’re seeing now.” Nevertheless, he was able to add that “we’ve been able to get a large number of Americans out, all our personnel at the embassy out, and so on.” In essence, it was always going to be hard, Biden asserted, and we are now doing what needs to be done to live up to our commitments.
Third, Biden went to great lengths to rebut the accusation that allies were dismayed, if not furious, about the United States’ pullout. Certainly, loud voices of disapproval popped up around the globe. (The United States is not the only democracy with grandstanding backbenchers who crave attention.) But when it came to the official actions of our allies, Biden highlighted European and other partners operating as they should in trying circumstances:
In the past few days, I’ve also spoken directly with the British prime minister, Mr. Johnson; Chancellor Merkel of Germany; and President Macron of France.We all agreed that we should convene, and we will convene the G7 meeting next week — a group of the world’s leading democracies — so that together we can coordinate our mutual approach, our united approach on Afghanistan and moving forward.We are united with our closest partners to execute the mission at hand.
In response to a reporter’s question about the credibility of the United States among allies, Biden said he has had a series of offers from allies to help over the week. “I have seen no question of our credibility from our allies around the world.” He said he’d seen “the exact opposite.” He recalled that “before I made this decision, I was at the [Group of Seven], as well as — met with our NATO partners, and I told them all. Every one of them knew and agreed with the decision I made to … jointly end our involvement in Afghanistan.”
State Department spokesman Ned Price also reported on Friday that the United States will have “additional capacity for relocation sites” for evacuees. “Bahrain, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Uzbekistan [which] have been or will soon be transiting Americans or, in some circumstances, others through their territories to safety,” Price said. He also listed other countries — Albania, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Rwanda, Ukraine and Uganda — that “have also made generous offers regarding the relocation efforts for at-risk Afghans.” The message: We are not alone; our allies are with us.
The tricky part is to come. The administration will soon have to confront two challenges — completing a massive airlift perhaps unmatched in history, and the inevitable instances in which Afghans with a claim for refugee status do not make it out (and, worse, are beaten or killed). If Biden can minimize the latter, keep his allies on board and construct a joint counterterrorism strategy that protects us without boots on the ground, he will emerge stronger. That is a big “if.”