These arrests are part of China’s broader effort to harass and repatriate Uyghurs who have escaped the terrors of the Chinese government, and silence its critics. In early 2017, Chinese authorities told Uyghurs with Chinese citizenship living abroad to return to China; many who listened joined the more than 1 million Uyghurs housed in prison camps according to a Freedom House report. Chinese authorities have hunted those who did not return or who have since fled. Thailand alone has deported more than 100 Uyghurs and extradited journalists at Beijing’s request; Egypt has jailed hundreds.