Recognizing the Taliban would ignore how sick and twisted it truly is. The Taliban of 2021 is little different from the Taliban of 2001. Then, those terrorists harbored other terrorists, namely the murderers behind the Sept. 11 attacks. They are still terrorists, as they proved in their violent 20-year insurgency that involved suicide bombings of marketplaces and throwing acid in the faces of schoolgirls. They are already chanting “Death to America” on the streets of Kabul. And they refuse to cut ties with al-Qaeda, which is still active in Afghanistan. Jihadist groups around the world are cheering the Taliban’s victory.