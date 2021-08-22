The truth is that Americans only support intervention if prolonged troop deployments are not involved. We saw this in the run-up to the Iraq War, when Gen. Eric Shinseki, then the Army chief of staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that “something on the order of several hundred thousand soldiers” would be needed for postwar Iraq. Knowing the public would never support such a commitment, the Bush administration quickly rejected that figure; then-Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz labeled it “wildly off the mark.” Events would prove Shinseki right. The complex view that the public holds about intervention without long deployments is worth remembering when Cotton and others suggest shows of strength from the Middle East to the Taiwan Strait.