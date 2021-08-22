Many stories have noted how a man who wears his heart on his sleeve was void of empathy when it came to talking about the situation in Afghanistan last Monday and Friday. Though I get where the stories are coming from, I saw something different. What struck me about Biden’s remarks over the past week was how resolute he sounded. Not since his campaign mantra of fighting for the soul of America against the civic and moral rot of the Trump administration had I seen the president as confident in his position and his expression of it.