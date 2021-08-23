Even if Biden turns out to be right — even if Afghanistan fades into a failed state rather than reemerging as a terrorist bed-and-breakfast — his decision to abandon Afghanistan is one of the most brutal acts of foreign policy cynicism in U.S. history. We know exactly what is going to happen to the women and girls of Afghanistan — what indignities, cruelties and violence will be visited upon them. We know that Taliban rule is a tyranny over body, mind and soul. For the Taliban to change its conduct, it would need to change its theology. And I have seen no signs of a Taliban reformation.