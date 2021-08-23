Biden made the case, with increasing credibility, that exiting a war that has lasted 20 years inevitably leads to manageable chaos and misery. “Let me be clear: The evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul is going to be hard and painful no matter when it started,” he said. “It would have been true if we had started a month ago or a month from now. There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain.”
Several aspects of his message about the withdrawal have evolved as the number of evacuees increased, albeit with signs of confusion and violence on the streets of Kabul.
First, Biden is decidedly less firm on the Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans. “There are discussions going on” about extending that date, he said. While he added that he hopes an extension won’t be necessary, the date is sounding more like a goal and less like an inviolate time frame. He continued to reiterate his promise to transport all Americans and vulnerable Afghan partners out of the country, implying that U.S. forces will stay until that happens.
Second, Biden sounded similarly inclined to break out of the airport perimeter if needed. He declined to talk about operational details but hinted that the United States has the ability to clear the way for Americans and others seeking to exit Afghanistan. (“We’re executing a plan to move groups of these Americans to safety and to safely and effectively move them to the airport compound,” he said. “For security reasons, I’m not going to go into the detail of what these plans entail, but I will say again today that I have said before: Any American who wants to get home will get home.”)
Third, by enlisting civilian aircraft to move evacuees out of initial destinations (e.g., Doha, Qatar) Biden suggested there is more capacity to increase the flow of refugees. The proof will be in the numbers. The recent news is positive: 11,000 people were airlifted out of Afghanistan roughly a 30-hour stretch over the weekend. Whether the United States can expand its capacity and fill up airplanes remains an open question. By Monday morning, we had evacuated 37,300 since Aug. 14 and 42,000 since late July.
Fourth, Biden put new emphasis dispelling concerns from right-wing critics that evacuated Afghans will be a security threat to the homeland. (The fear of dangerous outsiders contradicts other right-wing complaints that we are leaving innocents behind, but critics need not be consistent.) He assured Americans no one is going straight to the United States without being vetted.
Finally, Biden appeared more interested in debunking feigned outrage from Republicans that the United States must rely on the Taliban to let through evacuees. (Yes, when you lose a war, you do lose operational control of the environment.) Biden made clear that the administration is continuing to talk to Taliban leaders and through threats or appeals to self-interest have convinced them to let thousands through to the airport, although ugly incidents have emerged. The Associated Press reports that seven Afghans died outside the airport gates in a panicked crush of people. Nevertheless, Biden said, “So far the Taliban has not taken action against U.S. forces.” He stressed that he does not “trust” them and added, “We’ll see if what they say turns out to be true.” If not, he suggested the U.S. military will take matters into its own hands.
Overall, this adds up to a White House effort to tie the evacuation to the original, popular decision to end the fruitless war; to present the evacuation as a complex and so far largely successful endeavor conducted by professional, brave Americans; and to reduce the sense of urgency surrounding the Aug. 31 date and the physical limits of the U.S. presence. Biden plainly wants to prevent a rush to the exits and focus on maintaining a successful airlift. Again, if Biden moves all Americans and vulnerable Afghans to safety, last week will look like a rough, heart-rendering start to an historic rescue operation.