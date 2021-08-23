The FDA decision must now lead to expanded vaccine mandates. We hope the U.S. military, which has already announced plans to mandate immunizations for active-duty members, will press ahead with getting the National Guard and reserves vaccinated as well, and that businesses, governors, universities and other organizations will feel secure in demanding their employees and others get the shot. Some people will have legitimate reasons to opt out, but they must agree to frequent testing to protect themselves and others. As President Biden said Monday, “We need to move faster.” Vaccines are the most powerful tool available to combat an enormous wave of the delta variant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 90 percent of all U.S. counties are at a “high” level of community transmission, meaning 100 or more cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. Florida is at 656 per 100,000, Texas at 397, Mississippi at 755 and Louisiana at 755. But about 30 percent of Americans 12 and older are still without at least one dose. Unvaccinated people largely account for the surge in covid-19 hospitalizations. The daily vaccine uptake has been improving, but tens of millions more doses must still be given.