Frustrated? Confused? You’re in good company. As more businesses mandate vaccines, more workers get their shots and more people return to the office, I have been asked whether fully vaccinated workplaces might be able to go maskless. The answer is yes, it is entirely feasible because we know vaccines work. But companies must also acknowledge the risks and may decide that it makes the most sense to keep mask policies in place for the time being, depending on a few factors.
Let’s first note that while the protections against infection from the two mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) seem to wane over time, the vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe disease, and the great majority of people with breakthrough infections have nothing more than a mild to severe flu-like illness. We also know that masks offer various levels of protection depending on the type of mask, the percent of the population wearing them and the specific setting. It has been estimated that if everyone wore a cloth mask, transmission at the population level would be reduced by about 10 to 20 percent. Thus, the major reason vaccinated people are recommended to mask indoors is less to protect themselves and more to protect others who are unvaccinated.
Sign up for The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate the pandemic and other public health challenges
So, is there an added benefit from masking indoors when everyone is fully vaccinated? My answer depends on four questions.
First, how is proof of vaccination being verified? This is a challenge that most companies with mandates are wrestling with. With the federal government unwilling to issue guidance, there are currently 20 states — all with Republican governors — that prohibit proof-of-vaccination requirements and only four states that have facilitated the creation of digital verification tools. Thus, for most states, it is up to technology companies to develop the necessary tools to guarantee a workforce has actually received the vaccines. But companies are using different approaches for verification, from simply asking employees to relying on apps and software tools, so this is not an insurmountable challenge.
Second, how much community transmission is there? This is the one factor over which companies have little control. The current CDC guidance states that everyone, whether vaccinated or not, should wear a mask indoors in public areas of substantial or high transmission. Substantial transmission is defined as 50 or more new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days or 8 percent or greater positivity in nucleic acid testing in the past seven days. Currently, 95 percent of counties in the United States are at or above that threshold, but this may change soon. Many parts of the country could be back in moderate or even low transmission in the coming weeks.
Third, are there immunocompromised people in the workplace? Employers may be restricted in their ability to ask employees about their specific health conditions that put them at higher risk of not having responded to the vaccine. If it is known that someone in the office is a transplant recipient or is undergoing chemotherapy, then asking everyone to be masked is advisable. But if the workforce is healthy, masking may not be necessary. Another issue is employees who have unvaccinated relatives, including young children, in their households. One option is to retain telework options for such employees while encouraging masks in the office as an option rather than a requirement.
Finally, how much risk are the fully vaccinated employees taking? It is important to also acknowledge that the biggest risk a person has is not necessarily in the workplace but outside of work. Do they go to bars? Do they attend big gatherings and parties where vaccinated and unvaccinated people mix? It is thus important for employers to make clear to employees that a “no mask required” policy would hinge on an honor system in which people would be willing to minimize their risk outside the office and stay home and get tested if they developed any symptoms. Companies can also mitigate risks by making testing available for anyone with symptoms or who has an exposure.
Some companies with vaccine mandates may see these caveats and decide the risk is just too great to put away masks. But others may decide it’s time to explore relaxing indoor masking mandates. Yes, this will likely come with some risk of transmission. But then again, nothing is risk-free.