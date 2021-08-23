Let’s first note that while the protections against infection from the two mRNA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) seem to wane over time, the vaccines continue to provide strong protection against severe disease, and the great majority of people with breakthrough infections have nothing more than a mild to severe flu-like illness. We also know that masks offer various levels of protection depending on the type of mask, the percent of the population wearing them and the specific setting. It has been estimated that if everyone wore a cloth mask, transmission at the population level would be reduced by about 10 to 20 percent. Thus, the major reason vaccinated people are recommended to mask indoors is less to protect themselves and more to protect others who are unvaccinated.