Mark Baldassare, head of the Public Policy Institute of California, a nonpartisan think tank, noted that Democrats have experience getting their voters to cast ballots at the last moment: “In November 2018, there were a lot of people who sent in their ballots late in the congressional races that were close in California. There was apparently a very strong effort on the ground to get people in certain districts to send in their ballots. The Newsom campaign clearly has the resources to have a ground effort that could be substantial — certainly substantial compared to the resources of the 46 replacement candidates.”