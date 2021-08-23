Even before the FDA announcement, some politicians and conservative pundits began pivoting to a new, alternative cop-out: that the agency would surely approve the shots under duress, and therefore approval proved nothing at all. Over the weekend Johnson suggested the FDA had “rush[ed]” its approval, after warning earlier that the process might be “short-circuited.” A Fox News segment on Monday led with the same framing (though the guest, a former Trump public health official, did at least reassure viewers that the vaccines are safe).