There are patients who may not want to wait until then. Eight months is a somewhat arbitrary cutoff, and there may be circumstances that warrant an earlier inoculation. Let’s say that a medically frail, elderly patient first received the coronavirus vaccine in mid-January. Even a mild breakthrough infection could land them in the hospital, and a booster could reduce that likelihood. That person could try to reduce their risk, but what if they live with a family member who refuses to get vaccinated and won’t wear masks in public? It wouldn’t be unreasonable for this patient to have a discussion with their physician and decide they would benefit from a booster now.