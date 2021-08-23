There are reportedly some adults in Mississippi — where only 37 percent of the population is fully vaccinated — who reject the vaccines because “they were developed so fast” or because “we don’t know what’s in them.” Neither of these rationalizations are true: The ingredients are clear, and the development processes that contributed to them are long-standing. And even worse, some of these refuseniks are following looney-bin advice and trying to ward off covid-19 with Ivermectin, a veterinary drug used to rid livestock of worms and other parasites. I don’t know how federal or state officials can reach those who have gone so far down the anti-vaccine rabbit hole.