First, advocates of liberal democracy, such as myself, are not a reliable political force. They failed to build their bases gradually under modernizing authoritarian regimes such as those of pre-1980 Iran, Turkey, Egypt or Tunisia. They failed to lead popular uprisings or take advantage of the political opportunities they created in 2011. In Afghanistan, as in Iraq, they failed to consolidate their presence despite long years of state-building efforts supported by the United States, the United Nations and Europe. Of course, none of these contexts was ideal; corruption, mismanagement and foreign interference all played important negative roles. But this is how real-world political conditions often are. And in this real world, Middle Eastern liberals are, at best, guardians of democratic ideals. For political players, they are useless.