Take social distancing. Each country had recommended distancing rules like the United States, but Iceland, for example, recommends only one meter separation between people; that’s about three feet, or roughly half the distance suggested here. Others recommended 1.5 meters, or a bit less than five feet. Neither difference may seem like a lot, but restaurant and shop owners desperate to stay afloat can fit more customers into their spaces. That surely helps these businesses stay in business and does not significantly increase the virus’s spread.
One also isn’t constantly reminded of the rules with signs on windows and stickers on the floors. I saw virtually none of those nanny-state efforts in any of the countries I visited, with the notable exceptions of public transport and government-operated buildings. Each of these nations has notably larger and more powerful national governments than the United States, yet each seems willing to trust its citizens to do the right thing without hounding them.
Most European nations I visited were also notably laxer regarding mandatory masking in public. While all required masks on public transport, only Belgium required masking indoors. (Even this was honored in the breach at restaurants, as diners removed their masks immediately upon sitting at their tables.) Outside Belgium, neither restaurant nor hotel workers wore masks. Life in Europe was as close to normal as any place I’ve been since the pandemic started, other than a few red states such as South Dakota or Alaska.
It’s true that these countries all have higher vaccination and lower case rates than the United States. But that’s only because of states with low vaccination rates, such as Mississippi and Louisiana. The nations I visited are only slightly ahead of states in the Northeast and the Pacific Coast regarding vaccination, and only Germany has a significantly lower case rate than equivalently vaccinated states. Montgomery County, Md., for example, has a daily case rate of about 12 per 100,000 people a day, fewer than in Denmark or the Netherlands. It’s unfathomable that the county is requiring masks to be worn indoors when these nations are not.
The fact is that vaccinations, not masks or social distancing, are the most effective way to prevent the virus from spreading. Iceland reinstituted its mandatory indoor mask requirement in late July in response to a sudden spike in the caseload. Nearly a month later, cases remain much higher than previously in the country. This might be because, as a recent study shows, the sort of affordable cloth masks most people wear are only about 10 percent effective at filtering the aerosol breath droplets that can carry the virus. Tellingly, no Icelander has died of covid-19 during the recent outbreak.
This brings the question of vaccine passports and mandates into question. If vaccines are the only real answer, should the United States require Americans to get them? Some European countries are actively nudging their populations to take the vaccine. Denmark and Germany both required proof of vaccination to dine indoors at restaurants, for example, and France now requires proof of vaccination to enter museums or to use long-distance transport. The French move, however, has sparked days of protests, and one can only imagine the level of discontent that would arise if the United States tried something similar. Vaccine requirements here are likely to be limited to private entities and in venues where such requirements have long been accepted, such as public schools.
Europe is demonstrating that high rates of vaccination, combined with tolerance of one’s fellow citizens, is the best approach to the pandemic while maintaining high levels of freedom. U.S. policymakers would be wise to learn that lesson.