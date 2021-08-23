This brings the question of vaccine passports and mandates into question. If vaccines are the only real answer, should the United States require Americans to get them? Some European countries are actively nudging their populations to take the vaccine. Denmark and Germany both required proof of vaccination to dine indoors at restaurants, for example, and France now requires proof of vaccination to enter museums or to use long-distance transport. The French move, however, has sparked days of protests, and one can only imagine the level of discontent that would arise if the United States tried something similar. Vaccine requirements here are likely to be limited to private entities and in venues where such requirements have long been accepted, such as public schools.