The progress is a tribute to the courage and ingenuity of the U.S. and other military personnel on the ground, as well as the civilian officials back in Washington and other capitals scrambling to organize the effort. Mr. Biden is that much closer to fulfilling his promise to bring home all Americans who want to leave Kabul, as well as to keep faith with Afghans who put their lives at risk to aid U.S. forces and diplomats — and those who participated in U.S.-supported efforts to build the institutions of civil society.
Yet he is still far from finished. The tension between the enormous evacuation task, on the one hand, and the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing U.S. forces, on the other, becomes more evident by the hour. This dilemma will top the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven — Mr. Biden, plus counterparts from Canada, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Japan. Mr. Biden has not abandoned his goal of getting all troops out by the end of this month, though he has pointedly not ruled out seeking an extension. As of Monday, key allies, led by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have told the president he must do so, while the Taliban has indicated that Aug. 31 is not just a deadline but a fixed “red line,” as one spokesman put it.
It is crucial — militarily, politically and morally — that Mr. Biden not pull out U.S. troops before their job is done. There are three ways the situation might be resolved: The first would be for the evacuation to accelerate such that everyone Mr. Biden has pledged to get out is indeed airlifted by Aug. 31; this is both the ideal outcome and the least likely. The second would be for the United States to bargain with the Taliban for more time, turning the evacuation into something resembling a hostage negotiation. And the third would be for the United States to keep troops in Afghanistan regardless of what the Taliban wants, until legitimate U.S. and allied objectives for the evacuation are met. That, of course, carries the greatest risk of all: reigniting the very war Mr. Biden seeks to end.
Mr. Biden, in close consultation and coordination with allies, should try to accelerate the evacuation while exploring a deal with the Taliban — and preparing to keep troops beyond Aug. 31 even without an agreement. The only option he must rule out is leaving people behind.