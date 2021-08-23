This is the context underlying the NHTSA probe. The agency has been criticized for a lackadaisical approach to its mission beyond the realm of artificially intelligent cars, and the hope was that the new administration would bring changes. The NHTSA will examine nearly a dozen crashes with parked emergency vehicles involving Tesla’s Autopilot settings — both of which, crucially, are only partially self-driving and require a human to intervene should the need arise. The NHSTA will look into the common circumstances of the crashes, presumably to detect any defects in the systems’ ability to identify obstacles. But crucially, the agency will also assess the way in which the systems do (or don’t) keep users engaged.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) include a matching emphasis in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission urging its members to look at deceptive advertising practices by Tesla: The manufacturer has been selling an upgraded suite of features called Full Self-Driving as part of a promise to eventually produce vehicles that are, well, fully self-driving. Right now, however, the cars can’t drive themselves without human help, a caveat that the owner’s manual includes. Tesla has argued that its data shows its cars are safer than average, and that driver-assistance features such as Autopilot make them safer still. But the cars would be even safer than that if the company hammered in the need for user involvement rather than elided it in its marketing.
Regulators, understandably, have been wary of stymying innovation by interfering too much with the development of driverless vehicles. Yet companies risk getting in their cars’ own way when they overhype current capabilities, prompting customers to put themselves in dangerous situations whose consequences inspire backlash to the autonomous ambition. Mandating honesty about today’s limitations could pave the road for a more promising tomorrow.