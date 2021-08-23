While this competence theory of politics seems intuitively correct, we are now witnessing its limits in real time. From coronavirus vaccinations to bipartisanship to the economy, President Biden has governed well. Yet his poll numbers have been in a slow dip for months, likely because more moderate Republican voters who may have been initially positive about Biden are still Republicans and were essentially destined to oppose the Democratic president in this hyperpartisan era. That decline accelerated when two issues went sideways: the growing spread of the delta variant and the messy U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.