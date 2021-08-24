Sullivan stressed the intricacies of the operation but argued, “No operation like this, no evacuation from a capital that has fallen into a civil war could unfold without those images [of chaos].” He added, “All told, 26 countries on four continents are contributing to this effort.” The message was clear: No isolated country that has lost the faith of its allies could do that. He displayed some cautious optimism. “The question is, are we on track to fulfill our objectives of this operation, to bring out our people, so many of those Afghans who helped us, and so many of those Afghans at risk, and we believe we are,” he told reporters, who were noticeably less aggressive than they had been just days earlier.