That was on Aug. 15. Since then, of the 1,200-person AUAF community — local staff, faculty and students, 45 percent of the last group being women — perhaps 50 have been able to get out, according to Leslie Schweitzer, president of Friends of the American University of Afghanistan, a U.S. nonprofit. Students who did escape are being housed in Doha, Qatar, and Schweitzer says the school is making plans to continue operating online and from various satellite locations beyond Kabul.