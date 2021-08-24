The deputy told Harris he was arresting her for littering and for changing lanes without a turn signal, both of which she denies. “Talk to any defense attorney around here,” Harris says. “They’ve never heard of someone getting arrested and booked for littering or changing lanes without signaling.” She asked if the deputy could call a friend to pick up her car. He told her she could not and that her car would be impounded. She was then booked in the county jail and put in a holding cell.