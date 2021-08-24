Wait. If Biden didn’t know the troops and Afghan president might behave that way, then he would have been justified in thinking that chaos was not likely. But if he knew, or was warned, that the Taliban could easily take over, then chaos (it seems to me and, apparently, to him) would have appeared inevitable. Either way, he could have taken precautions. Looks to me like we are dealing with a giant wad of incompetence stuck to the bottom of Biden’s shoe.