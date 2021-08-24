That’s the paradox at the center of the Afghanistan mess: After fighting the Taliban for 20 years, the United States is now turning to it for security assistance as it tries to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the country. The trickiest immediate issue has been the Aug. 31 deadline for U.S. departure. The Taliban insists that date is a “red line” that can’t be crossed, and President Biden has agreed to meet that demand, despite protests from some U.S. allies who think it’s too soon.