This framing suggests that differences can be resolved by old-fashioned Washington dealmaking. Progressives accept less than they want, moderates give more than they want and the problem goes away with everyone satisfied if not happy. That’s how Beltway elites have settled squabbles since the Founding, and it usually works.
The problem now is that this view fundamentally misdiagnoses the nature of the Democratic dispute. Progressives and moderates disagree on very little at the level of principle. Virtually every Democratic officeholder calls climate change a crisis, and all endorse the goals of Biden’s domestic spending plans. This has been the case for decades, at least since 1992, when pro-life Pennsylvania Democratic governor Robert P. Casey Sr. was denied a speaking slot at the party’s convention. The battle between liberal McGovernites and conservative union and city boss leaders ended long ago with the McGovernites firmly in control.
The party’s disputes since then have revolved around the nature and speed of implementing agreed upon goals. Progressives want transformative change while moderates want incremental change. Progressives urge immediate action despite flashing warning signs from polls and often argue that the polls are wrong because bold action would mobilize nonvoters. Moderates want to go slow and take public opinion into account when pushing forward. These differences were most on display in 2009 and 2010, when the debate was over whether to scale Obamacare down in the face of public resistance or damn the political torpedoes and push full speed ahead.
This dispute is essentially unresolvable because dealmaking is inherently an incrementalist approach. If progressives make deals on the details, it only suppresses their desire for immediate, transformative change. That is why they are progressives rather than moderates. If they are suppressed in one area, such as by passing the bipartisan infrastructure deal, they will reassert themselves with greater force elsewhere, such as demanding to abolish or curtail the filibuster. To expect otherwise is to expect progressives to become moderates.
The disputes currently on display are thus endemic to the Democratic coalition. They can be sublimated when both factions agree on immediate, transformative change, but that usually only pertains when the question is opposing Republican candidates such as Donald Trump. When Democrats hold all the levers of power, this fundamental disagreement on the nature of democratic governance cannot be avoided for long.
Biden and his team are surely at least somewhat aware of this dynamic. They are also aware that a majority of the American people disagree with progressive desires for transformative change. This is shown clearly by a recent NBC News poll, which found that only 4 percent of Americans named climate change or the environment as the most important issue concerning their vote for Congress. In fact, only 19 percent placed climate change among their top two choices concerning the most important issue facing the country, less than those who prioritized “border security and immigration” and “uniting the country.”
This places any Democratic leader in an unwinnable war with the party’s left wing. If they give the left what it wants, they risk a voter backlash like the 2010 GOP tsunami that could keep them out of power for years. If they move to the center, progressives can provoke more primary challenges in safe Democratic districts. Progressives could prevail and shift the party’s gravity to the left without altering the underlying facts of overall American opinion. Leaders are thus damned if they do and damned if they don’t.
Progressives who are honest with themselves may be happy with this scenario. If they win now, they enact transformative change and dare the GOP to repeal what they have wrought. Obamacare’s survival 11 years later suggests they can win that dare. If they lose now, they can gain strength for future battles. They can wait four, eight or even 12 years for the right moment to strike and obtain total victory. Given this, they, not the moderates, are in the driver’s seat.
Biden is a consummate dealmaker and will certainly try to avoid an open rupture. But he can’t do that forever. The irresistible force of progressive wants will meet the immovable object of moderate desires. Which gives way and when will shape the future of our politics for years to come.