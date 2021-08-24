Biden and his team are surely at least somewhat aware of this dynamic. They are also aware that a majority of the American people disagree with progressive desires for transformative change. This is shown clearly by a recent NBC News poll, which found that only 4 percent of Americans named climate change or the environment as the most important issue concerning their vote for Congress. In fact, only 19 percent placed climate change among their top two choices concerning the most important issue facing the country, less than those who prioritized “border security and immigration” and “uniting the country.”