That second group of people — who run entities with the power to mandate vaccinations — will in large part determine how many unvaccinated Americans will receive the shot. The MAGA people who boo the former president for gently recommending vaccination are surely not going to do so unless they cannot go to work or school, shop in person at stores or attend movies or ballgames. The FDA’s approval gives the vaccinated majority the ability to protect themselves from the grossly irresponsible anti-vaccine minority by effectively giving the latter a choice between isolation and inoculation.
The Post reports that experts anticipate a chunk of the 90 million Americans who remain unvaccinated will be affected by the FDA announcement. “Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said he estimates that about 20 percent of the U.S. population that is eligible for a shot but has yet to get one — a group of about 90 million — may be nudged by the approval. ‘I believe that those people will now step forward and get vaccinated.’” Whether that number is 20 percent (18 million) or 5 percent (4.5 million), it will help.
Biden can get millions more vaccinated on top of that with a stroke of a pen. On Monday, the Pentagon announced it would make the vaccine mandatory for the roughly 35 percent of the active-duty military (about 455,000 people) not already vaccinated, as well as members of the National Guard. The president could extend that to reservists.He could also require all airline passengers to show proof of vaccination. (More than 1.8 million Americans flew on Monday alone.) Certainly, many Americans in the military, National Guard and Reserve as well as airline passengers are already vaccinated, but the vaccine approval gives Biden the grounds to cast a much wider net with his mandates.
Moreover, Biden has already pushed the private sector and local and state governments to require vaccination. He could go a step further and begin to make federal funds for education, transportation and other programs dependent on vaccination mandates.
Biden would be on firm ground politically to move in this direction. The Associated Press reports on a recent poll it conducted with NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that “59% of Americans support vaccination requirements for teachers and nearly as many — 55% — say the same for students age 12 and over, who are eligible to be vaccinated.” Evenly more dramatically, a USA Today-Ipsos poll reports that 61 percent of Americans favor vaccine mandates for everyone without a religious or medical exemption. These figures were taken before full approval.
The FDA has now given vaccinated Americans a powerful tool to end the tyranny of the reckless unvaccinated. They can continue to cajole and educate, but now they can simply require a substantial number of them to get vaccinated. It’s a sure bet that millions of Americans can’t wait for the orders to go out.