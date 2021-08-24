Biden can get millions more vaccinated on top of that with a stroke of a pen. On Monday, the Pentagon announced it would make the vaccine mandatory for the roughly 35 percent of the active-duty military (about 455,000 people) not already vaccinated, as well as members of the National Guard. The president could extend that to reservists.He could also require all airline passengers to show proof of vaccination. (More than 1.8 million Americans flew on Monday alone.) Certainly, many Americans in the military, National Guard and Reserve as well as airline passengers are already vaccinated, but the vaccine approval gives Biden the grounds to cast a much wider net with his mandates.