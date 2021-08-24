It might be the month they lose their very liberal governor, elected not long ago in a landslide, and see him replaced by a Trump Republican with a modest share of the vote. If this happens, they can thank their forebears, the original Progressives of the early 1900s. In those days, not so different from our own, progressivism arose to challenge corporate power. Especially in the West, Progressives gave their states “direct democracy” — lawmaking by citizen initiatives, referendums on existing laws, recalls of elected officials.