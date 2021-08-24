As he explained to the country Tuesday afternoon, President Biden has decided to stick with his Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing all U.S. forces from Kabul, contrary to requests, urgings and advice he has received from allied governments and members of Congress in both parties. The security threat on the ground makes it imperative, he said. Now, there may be only three or four days left for the gigantic airlift currently underway, because time must be left to fly out U.S. and other troops securing the airport themselves. Indeed, some troops have started leaving already. Meanwhile, the Taliban set up a new blockade of the airport road in Kabul to prevent more Afghans from leaving. If Mr. Biden opposes that, he did not say so in his speech.