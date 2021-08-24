Until recently, Facebook and Google received more than three-quarters of all digital political ad spending. A sudden pivot by these behemoths threw strategists into disarray. Usually, campaigns spend the days leading up to an election getting out the vote with targeted messages counting down the days; instead, because Facebook would only allow old ads to run in the election’s closing stretch, they had to settle for evergreen exhortations. More meaningfully, campaigns couldn’t respond to their opponents’ contentions in real time through advertising, so when misleading statements emerged in unpaid posts, those seeking to debunk had to hope they could reach voters organically.
That hill was harder to climb for upstart operations with a smaller set of followers. It was harder for Democrats, too, because Republicans’ unpaid posts tend to outperform those of their rivals. Being forced to push beyond Facebook and Google to other outlets may have encouraged campaigns to innovate, but innovating can be expensive — another boon to the deep-pocketed as well as the experienced. Some of the places candidates took their dollars are also less transparent about ads than the big platforms. Data on digital ads is already lacking; with these changes, researchers trying to figure out how many ads actually were false (along with who was bankrolling them) ended up going even further adrift.
Looking forward, platforms that scrambled to implement flawed policies in 2020 can now plan for future elections more deliberately. The report’s authors call on Congress to criminalize disseminating disinformation with the intent of suppressing the vote, an idea then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) proposed in 2007, and which now appears in the For the People Act of 2021. What social media sites can do to address the rest of the misinformation in ads has always been somewhat obvious: Hold paid posts to at least the same standards for fact-checking as unpaid posts. In other words, actually address misinformation in ads, rather than banning them entirely.