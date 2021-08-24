That hill was harder to climb for upstart operations with a smaller set of followers. It was harder for Democrats, too, because Republicans’ unpaid posts tend to outperform those of their rivals. Being forced to push beyond Facebook and Google to other outlets may have encouraged campaigns to innovate, but innovating can be expensive — another boon to the deep-pocketed as well as the experienced. Some of the places candidates took their dollars are also less transparent about ads than the big platforms. Data on digital ads is already lacking; with these changes, researchers trying to figure out how many ads actually were false (along with who was bankrolling them) ended up going even further adrift.